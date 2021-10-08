VIDEO: Watch Kim Kardashian in New Promos for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Kim Kardashian is getting ready to host Saturday Night Live!

Saturday Night Live has released new promotional videos featuring Kardashian, Cecily Strong, and Halsey, who will be the music guest for the episode.

SNL NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, enters another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. Over the last four decades, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of a generation

SNL is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

Watch the series of clips here: