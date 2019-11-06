VIDEO: Watch Karamo Brown and His Son Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Nov. 6, 2019  

Karamo Brown, one of THE EXPERTS on Netflix's "Queer Eye," and his son Jason Brown stop by the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss their new children's book, "I Am Perfectly Designed." Karamo also discusses his run on "Dancing With the Stars" and why he left social media.

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch Karamo Brown and His Son Interviewed on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'
  • VIDEO: Watch Jason Gotay Sing 'Oh, What a Circus' from New York City Center's EVITA
  • VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in Highlights From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!