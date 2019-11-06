VIDEO: Watch Karamo Brown and His Son Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

Karamo Brown, one of THE EXPERTS on Netflix's "Queer Eye," and his son Jason Brown stop by the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss their new children's book, "I Am Perfectly Designed." Karamo also discusses his run on "Dancing With the Stars" and why he left social media.

Watch the interview below!

