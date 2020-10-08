Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch James Corden's Interview With Sally Hawkins

Article Pixel

James Corden connects with the star and director of "Eternal Beauty," Sally Hawkins and Craig Roberts.

Oct. 8, 2020  

James Corden connects with the star and director of "Eternal Beauty," Sally Hawkins and Craig Roberts, and Sally jokes about how much she missed all the press that comes with award season. After, James asks Craig about the mixtape he made during his days as the rapper better known as DPM.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Watch James Corden's Interview With Sally Hawkins
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You