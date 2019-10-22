VIDEO: Watch Hasan Minhaj Talk About Justin Trudeau on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN!

James Corden congratulates Hasan Minhaj on his show "Patriot Act" and asks about his interview with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and how it caught criticism online because they did not get into the offensive photos of Trudeau in blackface. And Hasan explains the difficulty of asking someone about something before news of it comes out.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

