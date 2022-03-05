VIDEO: Watch Drew Barrymore on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Drew Barrymore stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night to discuss her talk show, her birthday, children, and more! Barrymore and Jimmy also talked about her lifelong love of the GoGo's, including their recent introduction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She also opened up about her how she goes about developing questions for her talk show guests. She stated, "I know that the tone of the show is weird, but I like weird. ...I like food and design and human interest and conversations. Everybody has a story."

The California native and acclaimed actress has been featured in countless films and television shows, most notably Charlie's Angels, E.T., Scream, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, Never Been Kissed, Whip It, Ever After, and more. She has also acted as a director and producer. Barrymore also holds a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and five Emmy nominations among others.

Watch the actress interview with Jimmy below!

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC