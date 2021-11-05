VIDEO: Watch Darren Criss Perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on QUEEN FAMILY SINGALONG

Darren Criss hosted the Queen Family Singalong on ABC last night! Watch his performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" below.

The performance also featured JoJo Siwa, Pentatonix, The Muppets, Jimmie Allen, Alessia Cara, Derek Hough, and more.

"The Queen Family Singalong" is the fourth installment of ABC's successful "Singalong" franchise. With this special, one-night-only event, ABC is inviting friends and family from around the country to gather in their living rooms, crank up the volume and rock out for an hour of KILLER QUEEN hits, performed by musical artists the whole family knows and loves.

Cast members from The Lion KING and Aladdin also performed "Don't Stop Me Now" during the special.

Other performances included Adam Lambert singing "The Show Must Go On", Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean on "Another One Bites the Dust", Fall Out Boy singing "Under Pressure", Jimmie Allen and Miss Piggy will perform "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", Jojo Siwa and Orianthi singing "We Will Rock You", OneRepublic with "We Are the Champions", and Pentatonix performing "Somebody to Love".

Watch the performance here: