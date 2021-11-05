VIDEO: ALADDIN & LION KING Cast Members' Full 'Don't Stop Me Now' Performance

Cast members from Disney's Aladdin and The Lion KING on Broadway performed on ABC's Queen Family Singalong last night, hosted by Darren Criss.

Watch Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa deGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott and Adrienne Walker rock out in their full performance of "Don't Stop Me Now" below!

"The Queen Family Singalong" is the fourth installment of ABC's successful "Singalong" franchise. With this special, one-night-only event, ABC is inviting friends and family from around the country to gather in their living rooms, crank up the volume and rock out for an hour of KILLER QUEEN hits, performed by musical artists the whole family knows and loves.

Other performances included Adam Lambert singing "The Show Must Go On", Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean on "Another One Bites the Dust", Fall Out Boy singing "Under Pressure", Jimmie Allen and Miss Piggy will perform "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", Jojo Siwa and Orianthi singing "We Will Rock You", OneRepublic with "We Are the Champions", and Pentatonix performing "Somebody to Love".