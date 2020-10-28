VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Bert Kreischer
Bert talks about performing shirtless in 28-degree weather.
Bert talks about performing shirtless in 28-degree weather, explains why his 26th birthday was life-changing, and asks Conan a few important questions.
Watch the clip from "Conan" below!
Watch "Conan" weeknights on TBS.
