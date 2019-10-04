VIDEO: Watch Beth Ditto Talk About Her Nieces & Nephews on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Oct. 4, 2019  

On "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Beth Ditto talks about wanting to babysit Seth's kids, her many nieces and nephews and playing the spoons.

Watch the clip below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Watch Beth Ditto Talk About Her Nieces & Nephews on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'I Will Always Love You' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks GREASE 2 on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, and More in the New Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS