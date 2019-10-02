VIDEO: Watch Avril Lavigne Perform 'Tell Me It's Over' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Article Pixel Oct. 2, 2019  

Avril Lavigne stopped by "Late Night With Seth Meyers" to perform her single "Tell Me It's Over." Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



