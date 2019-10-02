VIDEO: Watch Avril Lavigne Perform 'Tell Me It's Over' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!
Avril Lavigne stopped by "Late Night With Seth Meyers" to perform her single "Tell Me It's Over." Watch the performance below!
