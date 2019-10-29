VIDEO: Watch 'Airpool Karaoke' with Kanye West on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden is desperate for a ride back to Los Angeles and connects with Kanye West, who is traveling with his Sunday Service choir by airplane. Fly along in this 30,000-foot Carpool Karaoke, as James asks Kanye about his church, marriage with Kim Kardashian and what lyric he knew would make him famous. And sing along to "Jesus Walks" and other Kanye West music.

Watch below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."





