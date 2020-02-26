VIDEO: Viral London Tube Singer Performs 'Shallow' on THE ELLEN SHOW

Ellen welcomed British singer Charlotte Awbery, who recently went viral with a video of her singing "Shallow" in the London Tube. Today she performed the hit Lady Gaga song and chatted with Ellen about how it all came about. Plus, Ellen and her friends at Shutterfly had a special gift for the singer.

Watch the performance below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You