Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens in the Trailer for THE PRINCESS SWITCH 3

pixeltracker

The film will begin streaming on Netflix on November 18.

Oct. 21, 2021  
VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens in the Trailer for THE PRINCESS SWITCH 3

Netflix has released the trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, starring Vanessa Hudgens. The film is set to hit Netflix on November 18.

When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

The film also stars Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio, Remy Hii, and Will Kemp.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens in the Trailer for THE PRINCESS SWITCH 3
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask
Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory W Squirrel Hat
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory W Squirrel Hat
Anastasia Journey to the Past Pin
Anastasia Journey to the Past Pin

From This Author Michael Major