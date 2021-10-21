VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens in the Trailer for THE PRINCESS SWITCH 3

Netflix has released the trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, starring Vanessa Hudgens. The film is set to hit Netflix on November 18.

When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

The film also stars Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio, Remy Hii, and Will Kemp.

Watch the new trailer here: