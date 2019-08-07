VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Sneak Peek From BASKETBALL WIVES

Aug. 7, 2019  

Kristen shows the recently reconciled Evelyn and Jennifer a text from Cece calling OG unattractive. Watch the new episode tonight at 8/7c on VH1!

Basketball Wives follows the daily lives, drama-filled parties and outrageous fights that unfold between the wives, ex-wives and girlfriends of professional basketball players. With a cast that includes Shaunie O'Neal, Tami Roman, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo and Jennifer Williams, there's never a dull moment on the home court.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



