VIDEO: Uma Thurman Stops by THE TONIGHT SHOW to Discuss Role in SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER

Uma Thurman appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night to discuss her role in the upcoming SHOWTIME series, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The actress talks filming during Covid, binge watching TV, her role as Arianna Huffington, and more in the clip.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber tells the story of one of Silicon Valley's most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Uber's hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success - and then has to live with the consequences.

Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member. The SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is the first installment of the Super Pumped anthology series in which each season will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. In addition to Koppelman, Levien and Schacter, Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce.

The SHOWTIME series will premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch Uma Thurman talk with Jimmy Fallon below!

Photo Credits: Theo Wargo/NBC