VIDEO: Tyler Perry Takes TODAY On A Tour Of His Studio

He's a writer, actor, director, philanthropist and star, and now Tyler Perry has his own brand-new movie studio. He invites TODAY to Atlanta for a tour of the 330-acre grounds - not far from where he was once homeless - and sits down to talk about his new Netflix film, "A Fall from Grace."

Watch the interview and the tour below!

Writer, actor, filmmaker, playwright, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tyler Perry is the mastermind behind nineteen theatrically released feature films, twenty stage plays, nine television shows, and a #1 New York Times bestselling book. His creative empire has won over audiences and built communities from the Tyler Perry Studios home base in Atlanta, Georgia, throughout the world. His unique blend of spiritual hope and down-home humor continues to shape his inspiring life story, connecting with fans across the globe and always leaving space to dream. Since 2006, the Perry Foundation's aim has been to transform tragedy into triumph by seeding individual potential, supporting communities, and harvesting real change. The foundation supports education, clean water, health, agriculture, girls' and women's rights, technology, arts, and culture, and globally sustainable economic development, both in the U.S. and around the world.





