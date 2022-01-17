VIDEO: Trailer for FABIAN: GOING TO THE DOGS Revealed

The trailer for Fabian: Going to the Dogs has been released. The film will premiere in New York on February 11 at the Metrograph.

Berlin, 1931. Jakob Fabian works in the advertising department of a cigarette factory by day and drifts through bars, brothels and artist studios with his wealthy and debauched friend Labude by night. When Fabian meets the beautiful and confident Cornelia, he manages to shed his pessimistic attitude for a brief moment and falls in love.

Not long after, he falls victim to the great wave of layoffs sweeping the city, plunging him back into a depression, while Cornelia's career as an actress is taking off thanks to her wealthy boss and admirer - an arrangement that Fabian finds difficult to accept. But it's not just his world that is falling apart... Veteran German director Dominik Graf (Beloved Sisters) wowed audiences at the Berlin Film Festival with this dazzling adaptation of Erich Kästner's classic of Weimar literature, set amid the twilight hedonism of pre-Nazi Germany.

Born in Munich in 1954, film critic, writer, and director Dominik Graf has been praised as "Germany's most thought-provoking modern auteur." (IFFR) Graf graduated from the Munich Film and TV Academy in 1980. Throughout his career in Film and TV, he has directed almost 80 works of various lengths and genres and garnered over 40 national and international prizes, including the prestigious Lola Awards and Grimme Awards.

His credits include the Der Fahnder TV series (1984), The Cat (1988), The Invincibles (1994), Hotte im Paradies (2003), The Beloved Sisters (2014), the 10-part series In the Face of Crime (2010), several episodes of the Polizeiruf 110 TV series, and five episodes of Tatort, including "Frau Bu Laughs."