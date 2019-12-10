VIDEO: Tom Brokaw Talks Richard Nixon on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

As a young reporter covering politics in the Nixon era, ''The Fall of Richard Nixon'' author Tom Brokaw saw one after another of the President's associates convicted and sent to prison.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

