VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet Talks About Meeting Emma Watson on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

Timothée Chalamet talks about his past Halloween costumes, working with Joel Edgerton on The King and bonding with his Little Women castmates.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



