VIDEO: The Weeknd Teases DAWN FM EXPERIENCE on Prime Video

The Weeknd and Prime Video have released a new teaser trailer for the Dawn FM Experience. The experience is set to be released on Prime Video on February 26.

While details on the special have yet to be revealed, the Dawn FM Experience is most likely based on The Weeknd's recent album, Dawn FM. The new album, which was released on Friday, January 7, includes Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never.

The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."

Watch the new teaser trailer here: