VIDEO: The Property Brothers Sing a Christmas Song for THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

The Property Brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, return to the show.

The Property Brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, return to the show to give a sneak peek of the holiday issue of their magazine "Reveal" and geek out over their love of Christmas with Kelly. Plus, they sing a personalized Christmas song!

Watch the clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

