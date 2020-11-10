VIDEO: Tayshia Adams Talks About Taking Over THE BACHELORETTE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Adams stepped in after Clare Crawley decided to exit the show.

Adams stepped in after Clare Crawley decided to exit the show after meeting her now-fiancé Dale Moss, but she's MAKING IT clear she's no one's second choice.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You