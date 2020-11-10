Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tayshia Adams Talks About Taking Over THE BACHELORETTE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Adams stepped in after Clare Crawley decided to exit the show.

Nov. 10, 2020  

Adams stepped in after Clare Crawley decided to exit the show after meeting her now-fiancé Dale Moss, but she's MAKING IT clear she's no one's second choice.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

