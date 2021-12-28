VIDEO: THE WITCHER Cast Reveal Favorite Moments From Season Two

During a panel for Netflix Geeked, the cast of The Witcher revealed their favorite moments from season two.

Watch Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey discuss their own season two highlights in a clip from The Witcher: Unlocked event below!

Season two of The Witcher currently sits at #1 of Netflix's top ten series for the second week in a row.

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, the second season of the hit series follows Geralt of Rivia as he brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Watch the new clip here: