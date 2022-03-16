VIDEO: THE SOUND OF VIOLET Trailer & Release Date Revealed

Atlas Distribution Company has acquired U.S. theatrical rights to Allen Wolf's romantic comedy THE SOUND OF VIOLET, it was announced today. Written, directed, and produced by Allen Wolf and based on his award-winning novel, THE SOUND OF VIOLET stars Cason Thomas and Cora Cleary in their theatrical debuts alongside Jan D'Arcy, Kaelon Christopher, Michael E. Bell, and Tyler Roy Roberts. Atlas will release the film theatrically in 20+ U.S. markets on April 29, 2022.

Desperate to find a wife, Shawn (Thomas) meets Violet (Cleary) and thinks she's his perfect soulmate, but his autism keeps him from realizing she's actually a prostitute looking for a ticket out of her trapped life.

"THE SOUND OF VIOLET is one of those special romantic comedies that makes you feel good as it expertly navigates the impact of human trafficking and the struggle of autism. Filmmaker Allen Wolf has masterfully executed his award-winning screenplay into a compelling, authentic, and relatable movie which results in a wonderful and rewarding theatrical experience," said Harmon Kaslow, President of Atlas Distribution.

"I'm excited that Atlas Distribution will be bringing THE SOUND OF VIOLET to movie theaters all over the U.S. It has been a thrill to see my novel come to life on the screen, and I'm delighted to know audiences will be experiencing this story first inside a movie theater, which is what we had always intended. I hope the audience will laugh and cry while seeing autism and trafficking through a new lens. I'm so thankful for the talented team that has brought our movie to life," said Allen Wolf.

The deal was negotiated by Allen Wolf on behalf of Morning Star Pictures and by Harmon Kaslow on behalf of Atlas Distribution Company.

Watch the new trailer here: