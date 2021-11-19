VIDEO: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAYS Season Four Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season four. The new season is set to debut on December 3.

Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

In the first episode, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Matt Lucas are joined by Tom Allen as they celebrate Christmas in the famous white tent. Also invited to the celebrations are Jamie and Rosie from 2019, Ruby from 2018 and James from 2017, all back and ready to battle in the festive fight for the Christmas Star Baker title. They'll round off Christmas with popstar Alexandra Burke as she performs her magical version of "Silent Night".

Episode two is The Great New Year's Bake Off as Noel, Matt, Prue and Paul are reunited after Christmas and back in the tent. Joining them are Helena and Henry from 2019, Nancy from 2014, and 2018 winner Rahul, all hoping to impress the judges with their skills and creativity and take home the coveted Festive Star Baker title. Together they'll see in the New Year with a cosy sing-song round the piano.

Watch the new trailer here: