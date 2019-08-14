VIDEO: SundanceTV Releases New Teaser for THIS CLOSE Season Two

SundanceTV released the official key art and a new teaser for season two of the critically acclaimed original dramedy This Close, premiering on Thursday, September 12 at 9:00p.m. PT/midnight ET. The expanded second season, featuring eight, half-hour episodes, will air with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, and the following week on Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20. This season will also stream on AMCPremiere where you can currently catch up on season one.

Watch trailer below!

The groundbreaking original dramedy created, written by, and starring Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman explores universal and relatable themes of love and friendship between two best friends living in Los Angeles - in its many permutations.

In season two of This Close, Kate (Stern) and Michael (Feldman) are determined to reboot their friendship. But what's that they say about best laid plans...? Kate's past returns to haunt her in surprising ways as she finds her voice at work. Michael tries to walk the straight and narrow path but everyone sees the truth except for him. With the return of old flames and distant parents, Kate and Michael are going to have to lean on each other, or fall apart.

Season two guest stars include Marcia Cross ("Desperate Housewives"), Camryn Manheim ("Waco"), Steven Weber ("Channel Zero"), Austin Nichols ("The Walking Dead"), Lisa Rinna ("Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"), Margaret Cho ("Bright") and Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place). They will join guest stars Zach Gilford, Colt Prattes, Marlee Matlin, Cheryl Hines, Nyle DiMarco, and Moshe Kasher who will reprise their roles from season one.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You