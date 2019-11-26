VIDEO: Sterling K. Brown Talks In-Laws on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Sterling K. Brown talks about Seth's cameo in This Is Us, his sons' experiences watching Black Panther and Frozen 2 and tells the story of how he met his wife.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.