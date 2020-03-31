VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Returns to THE LATE SHOW, Featuring Guest John Oliver

Host Stephen Colbert returns with "A Late Show," shot in the comfort of his home, and answers the question on everyone's mind: suit or no suit?

Colbert also Jon Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight" on HBO, on the show. Oliver checks in with Stephen Colbert to share some tips he's learned after two weeks of working from home, like how it's OK to wear stained sweatpants. After a couple weeks of social distancing and producing his show from home, Oliver shares how he is looking forward to being able to touch someone (anyone!) again. Oliver also points out a few of the holes in President Trump's narrative of how well he's handling the government's response to the virus pandemic.

Watch below!





