VIDEO: Starz Releases Trailer for Season Two of HIGHTOWN

STARZ releases the key art and trailer for their critically acclaimed hit crime drama, "Hightown" on the official last day of summer, introducing audiences to the Cape's dark season. The second season will premiere Sunday, October 17 across all STARZ platforms.

The series from Emmy® Award-winner Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, "CSI" franchise) and Lionsgate Television is created by Rebecca Cutter ("Gotham"), who makes her television directorial debut this season.

In the second season of "Hightown," the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal.

Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelke, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood return this season in their previous roles.

When Frankie's cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past. Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

Watch the trailer here: