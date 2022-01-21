VIDEO: Showtime Shares BILLIONS Season Six Premiere Episode for Free

SHOWTIME has released the upcoming season six premiere episode of the hit drama series BILLIONS® for free sampling on streaming platforms and on demand. The episodes will be available from January 21 to April 10 on Showtime.com, Sho.com, and YouTube, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms including Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV App, Roku, Sling TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Cox, ATT Uverse, Verizon Fios and more.

Starring Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff. BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Season six is also executive produced by Beth Schacter. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. BILLIONS will officially premiere on Sunday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In season six of BILLIONS, the dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), who plays Scooter, the brilliant and locked down Chief of Staff for Prince (Stoll), has been upped to series regular. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

Watch the premiere episode here: