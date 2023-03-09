Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Showtime Debuts YELLOWJACKETS Season Two Trailer

Season two of YELLOWJACKETS will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, March 24 for all SHOWTIME subscribers.

Mar. 09, 2023  

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for season two of the Emmy-nominated drama YELLOWJACKETS. The season two trailer also marks the release of Florence + The Machine's exclusive new single "Just A Girl," a cover of No Doubt's iconic song from 1995, which is now available to download and stream. The single is produced by Florence Welch and Mark Bowen of IDLES.

Season two of YELLOWJACKETS will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, March 24 for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season one, which has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in SHOWTIME history. YELLOWJACKETS is produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

"I'm such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a 'deeply unsettling' way for the show," said Florence Welch about "Just A Girl" and YELLOWJACKETS. "We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who's first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job."

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder- to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast.

Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness- and the haunting memories of it in the present- our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are- and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves. YELLOWJACKETS is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine serves as executive producer along with Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Karyn Kusama who directed the pilot.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Watch the new trailer here:



