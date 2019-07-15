VIDEO: Showtime Debits Trailer For ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

SHOWTIME has released the official poster and trailer for its new dark comedy series ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA, premiering on Sunday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kirsten Dunst (Fargo), the 10-episode series is a story about the cult of free enterprise and one woman's RELENTLESS PURSUIT of the American Dream.

In addition to Dunst, the series stars Théodore Pellerin (Genesis), Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth), Beth Ditto (Nocturnal Animals) and Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs). Created and executive produced by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky and produced by Sony's TriStar Television, the series is also executive produced by Smokehouse Pictures' George Clooney (Catch-22) and Grant Heslov (Catch-22), along with Dunst, Charlie McDowell (The One I Love), who also directed the pilot, and Esta Spalding (MASTERS OF SEX), who also serves as showrunner. Sarah Shepard also serves as executive producer.

Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) - the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place, run by the powerful Obie Garbeau II (Levine). Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM's most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Pellerin), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Rodriguez), her affable water park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Ditto). Additional casting includes Usman Ally (Veep), Julie Benz (DEXTER), Melissa De Sousa (Ladies of the Law), John Earl Jelks (True Detective), Sharon Lawrence (SHAMELESS), Josh Fadem (Better Call Saul), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Empire), Golden Globe and Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) and Academy Award® winner Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth).

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers at Showtime.com.





