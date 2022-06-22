VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Sings Pasek & Paul in LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE Teaser

The first teaser trailer for the new film adaption of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile film has been released. The new film is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 7.

The film is set to feature new songs from Pasek and Paul, many of which will be sung by Shawn Mendes.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home.

The two become fast friends, but when Lyle's existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm's must band together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there's nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the film features a screenplay by Will Davies. The new film is based on the book series by Bernard Waber.

Watch the new teaser here: