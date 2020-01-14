VIDEO: Selena Gomez Talks WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Selena Gomez reacts to finding out the WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE theme song inspired Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," shares the meaning behind her Rare album title and teases her favorite unreleased track that didn't make the cut.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You