VIDEO: See Nathan Lane in the Trailer for BULLY. COWARD. VICTIM. THE STORY OF ROY COHN

HBO has announced that BULLY. COWARD. VICTIM. THE STORY OF ROY COHN, will now debut Thursday, June 18 from 9:00-10:40 p.m. ET/PT.

Originally scheduled to air June 19, the film takes an unflinching look at the life and death of infamous attorney Roy Cohn, who first gained prominence by prosecuting Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in what came to be known as the "atomic spies" case.

The documentary draws on extensive, newly unearthed archival material to present the most revealing examination of Roy Cohn to date. Director Ivy Meeropol ("Indian Point," HBO's "Heir to an Execution") brings a unique perspective as the granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg; having spent much of her life feeling both repelled and fascinated by the man who prosecuted her grandparents, obtained their convictions in federal court and then insisted on their executions.

The documentary features interviews with Nathan Lane, John Water, Tony Kushner, Cindy Adams, and Alan Dershowitz.

Watch the trailer below!

