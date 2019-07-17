VIDEO: See Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and More in the HUSTLERS Trailer

Jul. 17, 2019  

STXfilms has released the trailer for Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Julia Styles, and Lili Reinhart.

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler.

Watch the trailer below!

Hustlers is i theaters from STXfilms on September 13, 2019

