VIDEO: See How RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Queens Are Getting Out to Vote
The purpose of the party conventions is to pump up people to vote, and no one knows pumps better than drag queens. Dulcé Sloan talks to stars from "RuPaul's Drag Race" about how they're using their talents to boost voter turnout.
Watch the clip from "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" below!
Trevor Noah and THE DAILY SHOW correspondents tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and Pop culture.
