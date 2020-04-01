VIDEO: See Demi Lovato and Jonathan Van Ness on THE TONIGHT SHOW's 'Fallon at Home'

Jimmy Fallon takes his #stayhome PARTY ON the road with an Ask the Fallons Q&A walk in another Tonight Show home edition.

Fallon then video chats Demi Lovato, who's at her mom's house. Lovato shares mental health tips for surviving social distancing, reveals some celebrities in her FaceTime hangouts and discusses supporting Dream Corps' #Cut50 campaign to reduce incarceration.

The duo also video chat about what triggered her emotional Grammy performance, how she's passing time while social distancing with family and her Schitt's Creek Moira Rose impression while painting portraits of each other.

Demi Lovato performs "I Love Me" via video chat for the Tonight Show At Home audience.

Fallon also has Jonathan Van Ness on the show via video chat. Van Ness lets one of his #CATV stars crash his interview as he chats about dominating social media with "mews" while social distancing, quarantine hair care and how his picture book, Peanut Goes for the Gold, helps feed kids.

All week long, State Farm is going to be matching donations made to the American Red Cross - up to $100,000! Donate using the link http://redcross.org/statefarm - created with our neighbors State Farm.





