VIDEO: Sandra Bullock in THE UNFORGIVABLE Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock. The film will be released in select theaters November 24 and on Netflix December 10.

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

The film also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, Thomas Guiry and Viola Davis.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the film was written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles.

Watch the new trailer here: