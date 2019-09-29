VIDEO: SNL Takes on the 2020 Democrats, Featuring Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden, and More

A slew of stars took the SNL stage during their "Impeachment Town Hall" sketch last night, featuring the 2020 democrats.

In the sketch, democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke (Alex Moffat), Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Marianne Williamson (Chloe Fineman), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (Woody Harrelson), Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) speak at CNN's Impeachment Town Hall.

Watch the sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





