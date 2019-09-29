VIDEO: SNL Takes on DOWNTON ABBEY Film With New Spoof Trailer

Saturday Night Live took on the new DOWNTON ABBEY film with a spoofed trailer during last night's episode.

The trailer featured quotes such as:

"The beloved TV show is now a feature film. And it's mostly about cleaning."

"I absolutely love this film," say all moms.

"Feels like watching the sun set on white people as a whole."

The trailer even took a Joker turn at the end.

Watch the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You