VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Turns Trump's Impeachment Hearings Into a Soap Opera

During last night's Cold Open on Saturday Night Live, the show tackled the Trump impeachment hearings, MAKING IT into a soap opera.

The sketch featured a cameo from Jon Hamm as Amb. Bill Taylor and a 'shocking' appearance from Rudy Giuliani (played by Kate McKinnon) during the hearings.

Watch the video here!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





