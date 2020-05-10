VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Spoofs a Virtual Graduation With 'Vale-dictator' Trump

Last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cold open featured a spoof on a virtual graduation, with an amusing guest speaker.

President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) speaks at the ceremony for "St. Mary Magdalene by the Expressway High School."

"I'm so honored to be your vale-dictator," he says.

Watch the sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





