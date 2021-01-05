VIDEO: Rosario Dawson Talks THE MANDALORIAN on THE LATE LATE SHOW
James Corden connects with "Go-Big Show" judge Rosario Dawson who drove an RV across the country to move in with her boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker.
James Corden connects with "Go-Big Show" judge Rosario Dawson who drove an RV across the country to move in with her boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker, even after the Christmas gift he gave her (that she loves). And James asks Rosario about her journey of being fan-cast into The Mandalorian series that began with a drawing from @bosslogic. And Reggie Watts has a question about Grogu.
Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
