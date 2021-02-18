VIDEO: Rosamund Pike Talks About Her GOLDEN GLOBE Nomination on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Rosamund talks about living in Prague, taking her kids on what she thought was going to be a very wholesome rafting trip before running into a bachelor/bachelorette party, her kids reviewing various kinds of toothpaste, and being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the new movie I Care A Lot.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

