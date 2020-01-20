VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. and the DOLITTLE Cast Secretly Slip Funny Words into Interviews

Jan. 20, 2020  

Jimmy asked Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, Craig Robinson and John Cena to casually drop in weird phrases, like "a wet donut is still a donut," into their Dolittle press interviews.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

