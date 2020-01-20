VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. and the DOLITTLE Cast Secretly Slip Funny Words into Interviews

Jimmy asked Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, Craig Robinson and John Cena to casually drop in weird phrases, like "a wet donut is still a donut," into their Dolittle press interviews.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





