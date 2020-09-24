VIDEO: Riz Ahmed Talks About Quarantining Alone on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Riz talks about arriving in LA just as the fires started.

Riz talks about arriving in LA just as the fires started, being in the UK for most of quarantine, facing demons while being all alone, sadly losing his aunt and uncle to COVID-19, the music that inspired him as kid, his new album "The Long Goodbye" and an exclusive trailer for his new movie Sound of Metal which opens in theaters November 20th and premieres on Amazon Prime Video December 4th.

