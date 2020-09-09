Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rich Moranis Returns to Acting in a New Commercial for Mint Mobile

Watch the commercial, co-starring Ryan Reynolds.

Sep. 9, 2020  

"Little Shop of Horrors" actor Rick Moranis has returned after a long retirement from acting! He appears in this new commercial for Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile phone service.

Watch the commercial below!

Moranis starred as Seymour Krelborn in the beloved film adaptation of "Little Shop." He's also known for roles in "Ghostbusters," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "Spaceballs," and more.

He retired from acting in 1997 to focus more attention on his family.

