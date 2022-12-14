VIDEO: Ramón Rodríguez Stars in ABC's WILL TRENT Series Trailer
“Will Trent” premieres TUESDAY, JAN. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
As Special Agent Will Trent, Ramón Rodríguez can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system.
But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
"Will Trent" stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.
Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer.
Watch the new trailer here:
December 14, 2022
“Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film Adaption
December 14, 2022
A new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s film adaptation of The Whale has been released. The film is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's acclaimed stage play and stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Watch the new video trailer now!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'
December 14, 2022
“Sex in the Porsche,” is the second single from Diddy’s long awaited new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and follows the success of his number one hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Written by PARTYNEXTDOOR and, DIDDY and produced by Nyan and DIDDY.
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer
December 13, 2022
Netflix debuts official video trailer for the suspenseful heist drama, Kaleidoscope. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him) and Niousha Noor (she/her).
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January
December 13, 2022
Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Watch a new video clip from the series now!