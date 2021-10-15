VIDEO: Rami Malek Prepares to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in New Promotional Videos

Watch Rami Malek discuss his SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE debut in a new set of promotional videos!

Malek is set to host the variety sketch series with music guest Young Thug tomorrow. The pair appear in the promo videos, as well as SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim.

SNL, NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, enters another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. Over the last four decades, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of a generation

SNL is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

Watch the new promotional videos here: